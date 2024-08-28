Skipper board approves to raise Rs 600 crore

Skipper informed that its board has approved to raise upto Rs 600 crore via equity or debt.

Skipper is one of the leading companies in the power transmission & distribution and the polymer segment. With over 42+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity.

The company may issue equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities, including convertible preference shares/ fully or partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities through inter alia, a private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements)/ further public issue of equity/ debt securities, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode.