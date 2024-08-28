Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 14.07% to Rs 39.16 crore
Net profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 39.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.1634.33 14 OPM %2.96-2.39 -PBDT1.24-0.66 LP PBT0.31-1.73 LP NP0.17-1.95 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gujarat Flood, Gujarat Rescue

LIVE news: 20,000 evacuated as Gujarat sees massive flooding after heavy rain

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals subdued start for Sensex, Nifty; NBCC, JFS in focus

South Africa flag

S Africa investigating alleged $7 bn corruption at state-owned companies

US Navy Ticonderoga class cruiser

US Navy shipbuilder Austal USA agrees to pay $24 mn to settle fraud probe

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Auto Bet: Bajaj, M&M, Escorts Kubota may lead August sales, says Nuvama

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon