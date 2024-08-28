Stock Alert: PNC Infratech, Aditya Birla Capital, Awfis Space Solutions, Infibeam Avenues, Jio Financial Services

New Listing:

Orient Technologies will debut on stock exchanges today. The IPO price band is fixed at Rs 195 to 206 per share. The IPO was open between 21st August and 23rd August 2024. It was subscribed 151.71 times.

Stocks to watch:

PNC Infratech was declared the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 380 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Aditya Birla Capital has made an investment of Rs 300 crore on right basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance.

Hindustan Copper, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, India Cements