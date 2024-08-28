Stock Alert: PNC Infratech, Aditya Birla Capital, Awfis Space Solutions, Infibeam Avenues, Jio Financial Services

Securities in F&O ban: Hindustan Copper, Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, India Cements
New Listing:
Orient Technologies will debut on stock exchanges today. The IPO price band is fixed at Rs 195 to 206 per share. The IPO was open between 21st August and 23rd August 2024. It was subscribed 151.71 times.
Stocks to watch:
PNC Infratech was declared the lowest bidder for a highway project worth Rs 380 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Aditya Birla Capital has made an investment of Rs 300 crore on right basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance.
Awfis Space Solutions has signed managed aggregation deal of 3 Lakh square feet (Sq.ft) with Nyati Group.
Skippers board has approved to raise upto Rs 600 crore via equity debt.
Indiamart Intermesh has incorporated a new unit, IIL Digital for digital marketplaces and software solutions.
Infibeam Avenues artificial intelligence arm introduced a womens safety feature in AI Facility Manager for CCTVs.
NBCC (India)s board will consider a proposal for bonus issue on 31 August 2024.
Carysils UK unit will acquire the remaining 30% stake of Yorkshire-based Carysil Brassware for GBP 350,000.
UPLs arm acquired the remaining 20% stake in PT Excel for $6.9 million.
Jio Financial Services subscribed to an additional 6.8 crore shares of Jio Payments bank for Rs 68 crore. The companys holding in payment bank units increased to 82.17% from 78.95%.
