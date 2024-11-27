Business Standard
Sky Gold board approves 9:1 bonus issue

Nov 27 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Sky Gold informed that its board approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 9:1 i.e., 9 bonus equity shares for every 1 existing equity share held.

The company said that the new bonus equity shares so issued and allotted shall, for all purposes, be treated as an increase in the paid-up capital held by each such member.

Sky Gold has engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing gold jewelry since 2008. The company offers a wide variety of designs to suit the preferences of the end customer. They provide an extensive range of designs and also use studded American diamonds and/or colored stones in many of their jewellery products.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 405.65% to Rs 36.71 crore on a 94.17% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 768.84 crore in Q2 FY24.

The scrip was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 3,734.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

