SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 45.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.13% to Rs 746.10 crore

Net profit of SML ISUZU rose 45.93% to Rs 46.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.13% to Rs 746.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 631.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.