SML ISUZU standalone net profit rises 45.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.13% to Rs 746.10 croreNet profit of SML ISUZU rose 45.93% to Rs 46.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.13% to Rs 746.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 631.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales746.10631.61 18 OPM %10.857.40 -PBDT74.0443.69 69 PBT61.9632.05 93 NP46.3931.79 46
