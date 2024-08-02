Business Standard
TTK Healthcare hits record high after PAT soars to Rs 31 cr in Q1 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
TTK Healthcare rallied 3.90% to Rs 1,675.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 31.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.66 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations increased 2.86% YoY to Rs 207.90 crore in Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 97.72% YoY to Rs 40.79 crore during the quarter.
On segmental front, revenue from Animal Welfare stood at Rs 31.11 crore (up 14.25% YoY), revenue from consumer products was at Rs 73.14 crore (up 2.77%YoY), revenue from medical devices stood at Rs 24.57 crore (up 10.63%YoY) while revenue from protective devices stood at Rs 46.28 crore ( down 10.07% YoY) during the period under review.
TTK Healthcare distribution of Consumer Products, Animal Welfare Products, Food Products, Medical Devices and Protective Devices.
The scrip hit an all time high at Rs 1,800 in intraday today.
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

