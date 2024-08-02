TTK Healthcare hits record high after PAT soars to Rs 31 cr in Q1 FY25

TTK Healthcare rallied 3.90% to Rs 1,675.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 31.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.66 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 97.72% YoY to Rs 40.79 crore during the quarter.

On segmental front, revenue from Animal Welfare stood at Rs 31.11 crore (up 14.25% YoY), revenue from consumer products was at Rs 73.14 crore (up 2.77%YoY), revenue from medical devices stood at Rs 24.57 crore (up 10.63%YoY) while revenue from protective devices stood at Rs 46.28 crore ( down 10.07% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from operations increased 2.86% YoY to Rs 207.90 crore in Q1 FY25.