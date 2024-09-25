Snowman Logistics drops after CEO, Sunil Prabhakaran Nair resigns

Business Standard
Sep 25 2024

Snowman Logistics slipped 3.40% to Rs 83.78 after the company said that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sunil Prabhakaran Nair has resigned with effect from the close of business hours of 30 November 2024, due to his personal reasons.
Sunil Prabhakaran Nair shall remain associated with the company in the role of a consultant.
Padamdeep Singh Handa will take over as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 01 December 2024.
Padamdeep Singh Handa has a Masters in Business Administration, and overall professional of experience of 15 years in the field of logistics and supply chain management across key areas such as cold chain logistics, exports and imports, transportation, and customs handling.
 
He has been associated with the company for seven years, with his last role as Chief Commercial Officer heading the sales and marketing function of the company and overlooking operations.
Snowman Logistics is the market leader in integrated temperature-controlled logistics services, catering to the varied cold chain logistical requirements of its clients, on a pan-India basis.
The companys standalone declined 47% to Rs 1.79 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 3.38 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 8.9% YoY to Rs 140.23 crore in Q1 FY25.
