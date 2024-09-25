Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with minor losses; PSU bank shares underpressure

Barometers trade with minor losses; PSU bank shares underpressure

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with minor cuts in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark after hitting the days high of 25,954.15 in morning trade. PSU bank shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 34.35 points or 0.04% to 84,877.61. The Nifty 50 index lost 28.10 points or 0.11% to 25,912.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.17%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,645 shares rose and 2,009 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.
 
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1.04% to 6,724.15. The index fell 1.89% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Punjab National Bank (down 2.62%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.94%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.64%), UCO Bank (down 1.34%), Central Bank of India (down 1.06%), Bank of India (down 0.98%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.82%), Canara Bank (down 0.61%), State Bank of India (down 0.61%) and Bank of Baroda (down 0.31%) declined.

More From This Section

Gillette India slips after P&G Bangladesh axes distribution agreement

Gillette India slips after P&G Bangladesh axes distribution agreement

US dollar index slides below 100 mark; PCE report awaited for directional guidance

US dollar index slides below 100 mark; PCE report awaited for directional guidance

Delta Corp jumps after board OKs demerger of hospitality & real estate biz

Delta Corp jumps after board OKs demerger of hospitality & real estate biz

Mahindra Holidays assumes full management of Mysuru-based Golden Landmark Resort

Mahindra Holidays assumes full management of Mysuru-based Golden Landmark Resort

Man Infraconstruction delivers 'The Atmosphere O2' project ahead of schedule

Man Infraconstruction delivers 'The Atmosphere O2' project ahead of schedule

Stocks in Spotlight:
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder added 1.34% after the company commenced the production activity for the first multi purpose cargo vessel for Navi Merchants, Denmark.
PC Jeweller advanced 1.85% after the companys board will consider a stock split on 30 September 2024.
Hariom Pipes rose 1% after the companys board has approved the raising up to Rs 700 crore via equity or other securities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

financial

From Zero to Hero: How to Grow Your Wealth to 10 Crore?

swiggy, swiggy AI

Rahul Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Karan Johar invest in Swiggy ahead of IPO launch

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex below 84,900, Nifty muted above 25,900; PSB, FMCG, IT drag

UN nuclear chief

IAEA chief shows willingness from Iran to re-engage on nuclear file

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar

LIVE news updates: Amid Tirupati laddu controversy, Puri will test ghee at Jagannath Temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon