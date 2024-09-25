Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rises after kickstarting production of 7500 DWT multipurpose cargo vessel

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) advanced 2.20% to Rs 4,314.65 after the company announced the commencement of production activity for the first multipurpose cargo vessel (MPV) for Denmark's Navi Merchants.

In an exchange filing made after market hours yesterday, the company informed that it has signed a contract with Navi Merchants, Denmark, to design, build, and deliver a total of ten vessels, each with a capacity of 7500 deadweight tonnage (DWT).

Each vessel will feature a hybrid propulsion drive and would be capable of transporting a wide range of cargoes.

The project is valued at $86.05 million (approximately Rs 700 crore). The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in April 2026.