Solar Industries India consolidated net profit declines 0.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.12% to Rs 1429.14 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India declined 0.61% to Rs 203.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 204.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.12% to Rs 1429.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1811.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1429.141811.75 -21 OPM %24.8319.29 -PBDT337.53331.42 2 PBT298.93299.41 0 NP203.33204.58 -1
