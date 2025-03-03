Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries announces greenfield project of Rs 600 cr

Som Distilleries & Breweries announces greenfield project of Rs 600 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Being set up by subsidiary - Woodpecker Greenagri Nutrients

Woodpecker Greenagri Nutrients, a subsidiary of Som Distilleries & Breweries, is setting up a greenfield project comprising a Brewery, Distillery and other manufacturing facilities at Khimsepur Dist. Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh at a cost of approximately Rs. 600 crore.

The land parcel of 40 acres for the said project has been allotted by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). We are commencing construction soon post regulatory approvals from the UP Government.

"Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest consumption markets in the country due to its sheer size, demographics and friendly industrial policies. Our entry into this vibrant market will propel us to be a truly pan India player", said the company.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MOIL delivers best-ever Feb performance in 2025

MOIL delivers best-ever Feb performance in 2025

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 10% YoY in Feb'25

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 10% YoY in Feb'25

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media shares slides for 3rd day

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media shares slides for 3rd day

Coal India waives off financial coverage for non-power sector consumers

Coal India waives off financial coverage for non-power sector consumers

VST Tillers slides as sales drops 22% YoY in Feb'25

VST Tillers slides as sales drops 22% YoY in Feb'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon