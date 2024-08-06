Sonam standalone net profit rises 56.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.09% to Rs 22.60 croreNet profit of Sonam rose 56.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.09% to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.6017.24 31 OPM %11.4612.70 -PBDT2.421.64 48 PBT1.761.07 64 NP1.170.75 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content