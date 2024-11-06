Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 25.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 3.93 croreNet profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals rose 25.27% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.932.56 54 OPM %35.3746.48 -PBDT1.541.27 21 PBT1.521.26 21 NP1.140.91 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content