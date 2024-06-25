Speculative Net Longs In US Dollar Index Surge To 6-Month High

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures reported a sharp surge in their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 17,595 contracts in the data reported through June 18, 2024, staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a weekly addition of 12,582 net long contracts.

