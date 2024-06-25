Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Allcargo Gati launches QIP; floor price at Rs 106.07 /share

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Allcargo Gati informed that its board approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 106.07 per share.
The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 24 June 2024.
The floor price of Rs 106.07 is at a discount of 6.16% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 113.03 on the BSE.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.
Gati is primarily engaged in the business of E-commerce logistics, and running of fuel stations.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in Q4 FY24, as compared with net loss of Rs 16 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations decreased 2.4% YoY to Rs 405.80 crore in Q4 FY24.
Shares of Allcargo Gati shed 0.22% to Rs 112.78 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon