Spice Islands Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Sales rise 230.00% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net loss of Spice Islands Industries reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 230.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.330.10 230 OPM %-78.79-80.00 -PBDT-0.180.08 PL PBT-0.200.07 PL NP-0.210.07 PL

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

