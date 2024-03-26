Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SpiceJet signs settlement agreement with Export Development Canada

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
To acquire full ownership of 13 EDC-financed Q400 aircraft
SpiceJet and Export Development Canada (EDC) have signed a settlement agreement, the terms of which will allow the airline to clear major liabilities, leading to a comprehensive revitalization of its balance sheet. This settlement marks the biggest breakthrough in SpiceJet's financial restructuring efforts to date.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Under the agreement's terms, SpiceJet will acquire full ownership of 13 EDC-financed Q400 aircraft, bolstering the airline's operational capabilities and fleet management. This pivotal agreement marks a significant milestone in SpiceJet's pursuit of financial stability, demonstrating its commitment to prudent financial management and long-term prosperity.
As part of the settlement, SpiceJet will pay a comprehensive settlement amount to resolve outstanding liabilities amounting to close to $91 million as per SpiceJet books of accounts. This settlement not only alleviates SpiceJet of a substantial financial burden but also lays the groundwork for a fortified balance sheet and substantial savings for the airline.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SpiceJet spurts on inking pact with EDC to resolve Rs 755-cr liabilities

Brigade Group signs joint development agreement with PVP Ventures

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs power delivery agreement with Tata Communications

Varun Beverages signs appointment agreement for manufacturing Cheetos in Morocco

Sonata Software signs joint Go-to-Market agreement with Zones, LLC

Eurogrip Tyres launches brand campaign featuring MS Dhoni and his CSK team members

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 18.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Natural Resources Energy receives LoI for composite license for Surjagad 1 iron ore block

India's current account balance records deficit of US$ 10.5 billion in Q3:2023-24

Praveg launches Safari Velavadar Resort in Gujarat.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon