Natural Resources Energy receives LoI for composite license for Surjagad 1 iron ore block

Shyam Metalics & Energy informed the receiving of the Letter of Intent from the Industry, Energy, Labour, and Mining Department, Government of Maharashtra, in respect of receiving of the Letter of Intent for Composite License for Iron Ore Block in the State of Maharashtra by its Joint Venture Company, namely Natural Resources Energy (NREPL), wherein Dorite Tracon, a promoter company of Shyam Metalics and Energy, holds 49% of the of the economic interest.

The said Composite Licence for Surjagad 1 Iron Ore Block for Iron Ore in Angudra, Ramunkal Meta, Puske Meta, Negal Meta village, Etapalli Taluka, Gadchiroli District is spread over an area of 1526 hectares. This significant achievement follows NREPL's successful bid in the e-auction process conducted for the said mineral block. As the 'Preferred Bidder' under the established Auction Rules, NREPL submitted a final price offer of 126.35%, demonstrating its commitment to the project's value.

