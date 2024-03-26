Sensex (    %)
                             
Praveg launches Safari Velavadar Resort in Gujarat.

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Praveg announced the launch of the Safari Velavadar Resort in Gujarat. The resort is poised to achieve an impressive occupancy in the forthcoming six months, reflecting the high demand for sustainable luxury accommodations. The average room rateshould be in the range of INR 20,000 to INR 22,000. Praveg's expansion represents a strategic milestone for the company, with promising prospects for revenue growth, profitability, and shareholder value creation.
Situated in Gujarat's vibrant heart, Velavadar captivates with its stunning ecosystem and scenic beauty. This peaceful locale is famed for the Velavadar Blackbuck National Park, a sanctuary for the elegant Indian blackbuck antelope and a host to diverse birdlife, including the rare lesser florican. Beyond its natural wonders, Velavadar invites exploration of its deep cultural roots, showcased in ancient monuments and lively traditions. From watching blackbucks roam freely to soaking in the tranquil rural atmosphere, Velavadar promises unforgettable moments for every visitor.
The addition of these new luxury tented resorts significantly enhances Praveg's footprint in the eco-luxury hospitality sector, increasing its operational portfolio to 11 properties, with an ambitious 15 more projects underway.
First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

