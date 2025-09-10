Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Lotus Developers rises after securing re-development project located in Bandra

Sri Lotus Developers rises after securing re-development project located in Bandra

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 1.11% to Rs 182.45 after the companysaid that it has been appointed as developer of a prestigious re-development project located in Mumbai's Bandra West, in close proximity to the iconic Bandstand Promenade.

"With this project, the company aims to create an ultra-luxury development that will redefine premium living, offering world-class design, unmatched amenities, and an address that embodies exclusivity and sophistication, the real estate developer said in a statement.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

 

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 227.41 crore and sales of Rs 549.68 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rises after inking deal to acquire defense tech firm 3P Vision

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rises after inking deal to acquire defense tech firm 3P Vision

Huhtamaki India CFO Jagdish Agarwal resigns

Huhtamaki India CFO Jagdish Agarwal resigns

Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedStocks To Buy TodayApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon