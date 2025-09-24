Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Minda Corporation Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd and Refex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 9.79% to Rs 8941.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10437 shares in the past one month.

 

Minda Corporation Ltd soared 8.58% to Rs 580. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19267 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd surged 5.92% to Rs 611.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9796 shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd gained 4.43% to Rs 851.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd spurt 4.08% to Rs 407.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty trades below 25,100; realty shares tumble

Wall Street Slips as Nasdaq Leads Decline Amid Fed Caution, Nvidia Pullback and Mixed Global Markets

Sri Lotus Developers jumps after brokerage 'Buy' call

GK Energy IPO ends with subscription of 89.62 times

Swan Defence jumps on partnership with Royal IHC

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

