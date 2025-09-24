Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Lotus Developers jumps after brokerage 'Buy' call

Sri Lotus Developers jumps after brokerage 'Buy' call

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty climbed 4.74% to Rs 194.35 after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 250 per share.

The brokerage note cited favorable industry dynamics, improving operating metrics, and a robust pipeline of projects as key drivers for the companys growth outlook. It said Sri Lotus is well positioned to capture the citys redevelopment wave.

The report also underscored the developer's presence in high-demand micro-markets, its solid execution record, and its asset-light development model as competitive strengths.

Additionally, the companys healthy balance sheet, low leverage levels, and disciplined approach to capital allocation were flagged as supportive factors for long-term growth.

 

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 227.41 crore and sales of Rs 549.68 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

The stock made its market debut on 6 August 2025 at Rs 179.10, listing at a 19.4% premium to the issue price of Rs 150. The initial public offering of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty had garnered strong investor interest, with a subscription of 69.14 times.

The IPO was open for bidding between 30 July and 1 August 2025, with a price band of Rs 140 to 150 per share. Of the net proceeds, Rs 550 crore will be infused into subsidiariesRichfeel Real Estate, Dhyan Projects, and Tryksha Real Estateto partly fund ongoing projects Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun. The balance will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

