Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 65.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 65.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 41.02 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants declined 65.22% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales41.0232.41 27 OPM %0.341.08 -PBDT0.820.55 49 PBT0.320.45 -29 NP0.160.46 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 60.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 60.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Galada Finance standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Galada Finance standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 24.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 24.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp's board to mull fund raising on 31st Jan'25

Poonawalla Fincorp's board to mull fund raising on 31st Jan'25

SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 38.24% in the December 2024 quarter

SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 38.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon