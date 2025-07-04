Friday, July 04, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stanley Lifestyles allots 18,505 equity shares under ESOP

Stanley Lifestyles allots 18,505 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Stanley Lifestyles has allotted 18,505 equity shares under ESOP on 04 July 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company accordingly increases from Rs. 11,42,14,316/-divided into 5,71,07,158 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each to Rs. 11,42,51,326/-divided into 5,71,25,663 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each. The new equity shares issued shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

