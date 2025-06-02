Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India announces change in senior management

State Bank of India announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
State Bank of India announced changes in senior management as detailed below:

1.Gulshan Malik, Deputy Managing Director (CCG-I) will be superannuating from the services of the Bank on 31 May 2025.

2. Ramesh Srinivas Rao has been entrusted with new responsibility as DMD (CCG-I) and will assume charge from 01 June 2025.

3. Rajeev Kumar has been entrusted with new responsibility as DMD (Internal Audit) and will assume charge from 02 June 2025.

4. Kishore Kumar Poludasu has been entrusted with new responsibility as DMD (HR) & CDO.

5. Binod Kumar Mishra has been entrusted with new responsibility as DMD & Chief Operating Officer.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; realty shares rally

Australian markets end modestly lower

Asian shares mostly end lower, Nikkei down 1.30%

Indices trade lower; FMCG shares climb

Sensex, Nifty pare some losses; Europe mrkt open lower

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

