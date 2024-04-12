Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 0.75%, up for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.2, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.09% in last one year as compared to a 26.65% jump in NIFTY and a 56.77% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.2, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 22580.05. The Sensex is at 74430.82, down 0.81%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 29.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 17.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8999.6, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 471.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 462.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 154.1, up 0.59% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 89.09% in last one year as compared to a 26.65% jump in NIFTY and a 56.77% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

