Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Phoenix Mills total consumption jumps 27% YoY in Q4 FY24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The Phoenix Mills said that its total consumption stood at approximately Rs 2,818 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 27% year on year (YoY).
Gross retail collections jumped 37% YoY to around Rs 791 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During FY24, total consumption grew 22% to Rs 11,327 crore, and gross retail collections rose 27% to Rs 2,743 crore compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, on a like-to-like basis, consumption in the fourth quarter and FY24 grew by 9% YoY and 8% YoY, respectively.
Phoenix Mills is engaged in the development and leasing of commercial and retail space. Its consolidated net profit jumped 58.4% to Rs 279.36 crore on 44.2% to Rs 986.09 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationMoody's Ratings | India Growth OutlookIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon