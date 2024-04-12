Phoenix Mills total consumption jumps 27% YoY in Q4 FY24

The Phoenix Mills said that its total consumption stood at approximately Rs 2,818 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 27% year on year (YoY).

Gross retail collections jumped 37% YoY to around Rs 791 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

During FY24, total consumption grew 22% to Rs 11,327 crore, and gross retail collections rose 27% to Rs 2,743 crore compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, on a like-to-like basis, consumption in the fourth quarter and FY24 grew by 9% YoY and 8% YoY, respectively.

Phoenix Mills is engaged in the development and leasing of commercial and retail space. Its consolidated net profit jumped 58.4% to Rs 279.36 crore on 44.2% to Rs 986.09 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News