Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 3.17%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.55%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 3.17%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.55%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 6.75% over last one month compared to 11.62% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 3.17% today to trade at Rs 112.35. The BSE Metal index is up 1.55% to quote at 31065.09. The index is up 11.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 2.57% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.91% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 14.47 % over last one year compared to the 4.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 6.75% over last one month compared to 11.62% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 175.65 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.2 on 12 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTTS launches an AI-powered railway track inspection solution - TrackEi

LTTS launches an AI-powered railway track inspection solution - TrackEi

Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Mumbai

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Zydus Life, BPCL.

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Zydus Life, BPCL.

Nifty below 22,850 mark; pharma shares decline

Nifty below 22,850 mark; pharma shares decline

Nifty slips below 21,900 level; media shares slide

Nifty slips below 21,900 level; media shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon