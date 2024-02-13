Steel Authority of India standalone net profit declines 28.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.77% to Rs 23345.48 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India declined 28.51% to Rs 331.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 463.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 23345.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25041.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23345.4825041.889.178.291704.881557.27384.29336.28331.40463.54