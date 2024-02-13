Sensex (    %)
                        
Steel Authority of India standalone net profit declines 28.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 6.77% to Rs 23345.48 crore
Net profit of Steel Authority of India declined 28.51% to Rs 331.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 463.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 23345.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25041.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales23345.4825041.88 -7 OPM %9.178.29 -PBDT1704.881557.27 9 PBT384.29336.28 14 NP331.40463.54 -29
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

