STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.30% to Rs 13.44 croreNet profit of STEL Holdings rose 0.20% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.30% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.59% to Rs 15.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 21.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.4413.48 0 21.9118.46 19 OPM %99.2698.89 -97.0896.48 - PBDT13.3413.33 0 21.2717.81 19 PBT13.3213.31 0 21.2117.74 20 NP9.989.96 0 15.8713.27 20
