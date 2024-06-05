Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock alert: SBI, Bharat Forge, Hindalco, Wipro, Jindal Stainless

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
State Bank of India board will meet on June 11th to consider long-term fund raising in single/multiple tranches of up to $3 billion through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2024-25.
Bharat Forge will be in focus. Class 8 truck orders in North America increased by 39% year-on-year and 35% on a month-on-month basis in May to 18,900 units.
Hindustan Aeronautics said the Sukhoi 30 MKI aircraft crashed Tuesday while on a test sortie from the company's Nashik Division. Both pilots ejected safely; a technical snag was reported by the pilots.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Hindalco Industries' US subsidiary Novelis said early on Wednesday that it plans to postpone its $945 million initial public offering, citing 'market conditions'.
Wipro announced that it has partnered with Zscaler to introduce Wipro Cyber X-Ray, an AI-assisted decision support platform.
Tata Motors incorporated the wholly owned unit TML Commercial Vehicles as part of the proposed demerger.
Jindal Stainless acquired a 100% stake in Evergreat International Investment.
Container Corporation of India signed a MoU with Shipping Corporation of India to provide end-to-end logistics solutions.
NLC India will consider raising a foreign currency loan of up to $600 million on June 10.
Shilpa Medicare's wholly owned subsidiary filed its first drug master file of recombinant human albumin 20% with the USFDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon