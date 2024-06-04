Board of Capacite Infraprojects defers decision on NCD issuance

At meeting held on 04 June 2024

The Board of Capacite Infraprojects at its meeting held on 04 June 2024 deliberated the proposal to raise up to Rs 100 crore through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. The Board has requested for some more information and possible modifications in the terms of NCDs and deferred the decision to be taken in future Board Meeting.