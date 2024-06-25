Stock alert: Star Cement, Advanced Enzyme, Satin Creditcare, RBL Bank, Sun Pharma

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals , Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Granules India, Indus Tower, Piramal Enterprises, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India.

Star Cement's promoter Laxmi Chamaria sold 2.05 lakh shares between June 18 to 21.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies's promoter Chandrakumar Laxminarayan Rathi sold 28,988 shares between June 19 and 20.

Telecom stocks will be focus as India's telecom spectrum auction starts today (June 25th) offering airwaves worth Rs 96,318 crore. The government reportedly aims for Rs 10,000 crore. This auction includes frequencies from 800 MHz to 26 GHz bands and offers 20-year validity with options for sharing or surrendering spectrum after 10 years.

RBL Bank will consider a fund-raising proposal through QIP on June 27.

AU Small Finance Bank to consider raising funds through QIP on June 27.

Satin Creditcare Network to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. The micro financier has also approved the appointment of its chief financial officer.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries successfully completed the merger of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries with its subsidiary company. As part of this merger, Sun Pharma acquired all outstanding ordinary shares of Taro other than those already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates.

Shalby has terminated its franchise agreement with Madhuban Orthopaedic and Multispecialty Surgical Hospital due to a breach of various terms and conditions of the agreement by the franchisee. There will not be any significant financial impact on the companys financial position.

Craftsman Automation signed an MoU with Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions and Kedaara Capital to acquire the whole or part of the business of Sunbeam.

Borosil Renewables opened QIP and set the floor price at Rs 331.75 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.6% to the stocks previous close.

