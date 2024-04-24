RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.48%, gains for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 264.15, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.59% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% jump in NIFTY and a 11.81% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 264.15, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 22456.15. The Sensex is at 74022.8, up 0.39%. RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 10.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23999.7, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 263.8, up 0.15% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 14.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

