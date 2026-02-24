Stock Alert: Tata Tech, Torrent Power, MobiKwik, Bharti Airtel, IDFC First Bank, BPCL, Chalet Hotels

SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on 24 February 2026.

New listing:

In the SME segment, Fractal Industries is scheduled to debut on the bourses today. The companys IPO was subscribed 5.13 times. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 205216 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

Bharti Airtel announced major plans for its non-banking financial company (NBFC), Airtel Money, underscoring its commitment to narrowing the credit gap in India.

The NBFC subsidiary will be capitalized with Rs 20,000 crore, to be injected over the next few years. Airtel will contribute 70 percent, while the promoter group, through Bharti Enterprises, will bring in the remaining 30 percent.

HUDCO, Piramal Pharma, Tata Technologies and Torrent Power to be excluded from F&O

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to exclude Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Piramal Pharma, Tata Technologies, and Torrent Power from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment with effect from 29 April 2026.

One Mobikwik Systems announced that its subsidiary, Mobikwik Securities Broking, has received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to commence its stock broking business.

IDFC First Bank said the recent volatility in its share price followed the detection of a Rs 590-crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch. The bank added that reports regarding government de-empanelment are part of the ordinary course of business.

Container Corporation of India and Vizhinjam International Seaport, a Government of Kerala undertaking, have signed a non-binding and non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Thiruvananthapuram for the development of a Container Freight Station (CFS) near Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Lupin said it has received approval from the European Commission for its biosimilar ranibizumab, Ranluspec (vials and pre-filled syringes), following a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Pace Digitek said that its subsidiary, Lineage Power, has secured a purchase order worth Rs 158.7 crore from Reliance Industries for the supply of Li-ion battery packs (48V 15S1P 314 AH).

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said its board has approved a definitive agreement framework to acquire a 100% stake in Global Impex Inc. from ConnectM Technology Solutions Inc, a US-based modern energy economy company.

PC Jeweller said its arm has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, PCJ Mining SARL, in the Republic of Chad.

Samvardhana Motherson International said it has inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, under its joint venture with Marelli.

The advanced plant, set up as a strategic partnership with Marelli, will exclusively manufacture exterior lighting systems, strengthening the groups capabilities in automotive component manufacturing.

Silver Touch Technologies said it has been selected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for a strategic digital transformation engagement. The company will act as the Managed Service Provider (MSP) for application development and enhancement, as well as for the operations and maintenance of FSSAIs portals and applications.

Waaree Energies said its arm signed an agreement with ZFI to expand a 2.5-GW electrolyzer project in Uttar Pradesh and bagged a separate 500 MW solar module order from an unnamed producer.

Signpost India has received an order worth Rs 450 crore from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for exclusive outdoor advertising rights on key stretches, including Park Street (Mother Teresa Sarani), Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Camac Street (Abanindranath Sarani), and Theatre Road (Shakespeare Sarani), under the Kolkata Streetscape Renaissance project on a PPP basis.

Sigma Advanced Systems has secured fresh orders worth about Rs 100 crore from the Ministry of Defence and associated defence PSUs. The contracts relate to ongoing strategic programs across missile systems, naval platforms, and airborne applications, under which the company will supply built-to-spec systems, control electronics, and actuation solutions.

Chalet Hotels said its board has approved the development of a proposed 330-room luxury hotel, along with commercial/retail space of 36,255 sq ft, at Madhapur in Hyderabad, with an investment of Rs 632.8 crore. Upon completion, this will be the companys third hotel in Hyderabad.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has received a tax demand order worth Rs 1,816.65 crore (duty of Rs 476.94 crore, interest up to date of Rs 1,339.70 crore, and a penalty of Rs 95,000) from the Central Tax & Central Excise Department, Kochi, for the period from September 2004 to May 2010.

The major portion of the demand pertains to the pre-merger period of Kochi Refineries (KRL), that is, September 2004 to August 2006, which was pending adjudication.

BPCL said it will file an appeal against the order before the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT).

RBL Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Chandan Sinha as Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman for a second term from 21 May 2026 to 20 May 2029.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance said it has allotted 1 lakh non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore, including a greenshoe option.

