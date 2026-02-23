Monday, February 23, 2026 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Signpost India bags exclusive outdoor advertising rights from Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Signpost India has been granted the exclusive outdoor advertising rights on Park Street (Mother Teresa Sarani) from Jawaharlal Nehru Road to Mullick Bazar Crossing, Camac Street (Abanindranath Sarani), Theatre Road (Shakespeare Sarani), and Park-o-Mat under the Kolkata Streetscape Renaissance project through PPP Mode.

The contract will generate gross advertising revenue of approximately Rs 450 crore over the concession tenure of 10 years (extendable by 2 years).

