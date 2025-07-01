Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Subex launches FraudZap to combat threat of handset fraud

Subex launches FraudZap to combat threat of handset fraud

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

A lightweight, AI-powered fraud detection platform

Subex announced the launch of FraudZap, a lightweight, AI-powered fraud detection platform designed to help Telecom Operators combat fast-evolving fraud with unmatched speed and agility. The platform's first out-of-the-box use case targets the growing threat of Handset Fraud, one of the most pervasive challenges for telcos currently.

Built for agility, speed, and precision, FraudZap offers targeted fraud controls with minimal TCO, zero AI build-up time, and near-zero deployment effort - on cloud, on-prem, or as-a-service. Its modular design allows CSPs to deploy single-use fraud controls within days, not months.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

