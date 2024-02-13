Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sudal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales decline 12.41% to Rs 33.24 crore
Net Loss of Sudal Industries reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.41% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales33.2437.95 -12 OPM %3.61-4.30 -PBDT0.27-7.40 LP PBT-0.18-8.03 98 NP-0.18-10.51 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hindalco Inds drops on worries over Novelis' Bay Minette project costs

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 9.99%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Drops 1.86%

Indices pares losses; Nifty climbs above 21,700

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares lack lustre

GOI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore

Bhagawati Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 66.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon