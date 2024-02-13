Volumes jump at Sunteck Realty Ltd counter

Sunteck Realty Ltd recorded volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34390 shares

Godrej Properties Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 February 2024.

Sunteck Realty Ltd recorded volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34390 shares. The stock gained 0.65% to Rs.458.70. Volumes stood at 26029 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd recorded volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21447 shares. The stock lost 0.98% to Rs.2,233.25. Volumes stood at 32715 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd witnessed volume of 8.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.80% to Rs.567.60. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindalco Industries Ltd saw volume of 5.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.36 lakh shares. The stock dropped 13.15% to Rs.505.80. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 18316 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9028 shares. The stock rose 0.61% to Rs.3,763.10. Volumes stood at 28075 shares in the last session.

