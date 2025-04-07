Monday, April 07, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma launches Fexuprazan tablets 40 mg in India

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced the launch of FEXUCLUE, a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), in India.

The drug, available in 40 mg tablets, is approved as a new treatment for adults with erosive esophagitis of all grades. FEXUCLUE, containing Fexuprazan, is primarily used to treat acid-related disorders, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and erosive esophagitis. It is also being studied for the prevention of NSAID-induced peptic ulcers and gastritis.

Sun Pharma has obtained the rights from Daewoong Pharmaceutical, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, to manufacture and commercialize FEXUCLUE in India. As part of the agreement, Daewoong will receive upfront and milestone payments, as well as royalties.

 

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business, Sun Pharma, said, Erosive esophagitis is a serious condition that greatly affects patients' quality of life. Despite available treatments, there remains a significant unmet need in its management. FEXUCLUE is a best-in-class treatment option with the potential to bridge this gap. At Sun Pharma, we are committed to introducing innovative medicines that enhance patients' quality of life."

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit increased 15.04% to Rs 2,903.38 crore on a 10.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,675.46 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries fell 3.47% to Rs 1,650 on the BSE.

Puravankara arm bags LoI worth Rs 119-cr form Ranka Properties

Kalyan Jewellers records 37% YoY revenue growth in Q4

Suprajit signs strategic licensing and technology transfer agreement with Blubrake, Italy

Global Markets Tumble as China Retaliates with Tariffs, Fueling Fears of a Trade War

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty below 22,100

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

