Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 0.31%, up for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1753.25, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.15% in last one year as compared to a 27.38% jump in NIFTY and a 45.31% jump in the Nifty Pharma. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1753.25, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24703.35. The Sensex is at 80851.87, up 0.53%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has gained around 10.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22237.85, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1752.95, up 0.3% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 54.15% in last one year as compared to a 27.38% jump in NIFTY and a 45.31% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 150.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

