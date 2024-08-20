Business Standard
Wipro Ltd soars 0.29%, rises for fifth straight session



Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 521.25, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.72% in last one year as compared to a 27.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.03% spurt in the Nifty IT.
Wipro Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 521.25, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24703.35. The Sensex is at 80851.87, up 0.53%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 3.05% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41236.85, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.2 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 523.8, up 0.46% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 25.72% in last one year as compared to a 27.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.03% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 30.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

