Sun TV Network Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 773.7, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.93% in last one year as compared to a 23.55% rally in NIFTY and a 2.2% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 773.7, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24306. The Sensex is at 79806.97, down 0.86%.Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 2.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1953.7, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.33 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 774.55, down 0.84% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 42.93% in last one year as compared to a 23.55% rally in NIFTY and a 2.2% fall in the Nifty Media index.
The PE of the stock is 16.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

