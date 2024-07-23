Business Standard
Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.15, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 23.55% in NIFTY and a 2.2% lost in the Nifty Media index.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.15, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24306. The Sensex is at 79806.97, down 0.86%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has lost around 5.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1953.7, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.95 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

