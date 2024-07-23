Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.15, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 23.55% in NIFTY and a 2.2% lost in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.15, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24306. The Sensex is at 79806.97, down 0.86%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has lost around 5.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1953.7, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.95 lakh shares in last one month.