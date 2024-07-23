Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hudco slides despite FM announces investment of 10 lakh crore for urban housing

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
HUDCO declined 1.19% dropped despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that Under PM Awas Yojana, Urban 2.0, the housing needs of the urban poor and middle class will be addressed with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore.
Finance minster also stated that to allocate special financial support through multilateral development agencies to Andhra Pardesh at Rs 15,000 crore
PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar plants for 1 crore households.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the monsoon session of parliament.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex down 1,100 pts; Govt to levy LTCG tax of 12.5%

Budget 2024-2025: Long-term capital gains tax increased to 12.5% from 10%

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Relief for salaried employees, FM revises tax slabs under new regime

Budget 2024: What are the special packages for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh?

SC gives spilt verdict on pleas challenging release of GM Mustard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon