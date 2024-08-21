Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunteck Realty Ltd Spurts 1.98%

Sunteck Realty Ltd Spurts 1.98%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 2.89% over last one month compared to 3.02% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX
Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 1.98% today to trade at Rs 627.5. The BSE Realty index is up 0.44% to quote at 8255.73. The index is down 3.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 0.39% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 92.22 % over last one year compared to the 23.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 2.89% over last one month compared to 3.02% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4857 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30326 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 698.35 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 351.8 on 25 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Movement to protect reservation a positive effort: Akhilesh on Bharat Bandh

ENG vs SL 1st Test live match timings

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

Badlapur protest

LIVE: Child rights panel to launch inquiry into Badlapur sex assault, internet back after protests

FMCG

Colgate, Pidilite, Britannia among Nuvama's top consumer bets; here's why

Robin Uthappa

Uthappa opens up about his depression after Graham Thrope's untimely death

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon