Sansera Engg board approves raising funds upto Rs 1,200 cr

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sansera Engineering informed that its board has approved raising of funds of upto Rs 1,200 crore in one or more tranches through qualified institutions placements (QIP), or any other method.
The company may issue equity shares and / or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and / or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or/a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, debt issue, preferential allotment, private placement, (QIP), or any other method, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Sansera Engineering is primarily engaged in the machining of precision engine forged components for the automotive (2Ws and 4Ws) and non-automotive sectors (aerospace, agriculture). The company also manufactures connecting rods for medium and heavy commercial vehicles.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 33.16% to Rs 31.04 crore on a 14.80% increase in sales to Rs 557.28 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The scrip rose 0.23% to close at Rs 1,494.60 on Tuesday, 20 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

