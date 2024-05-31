Supertex Industries standalone net profit declines 90.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 40.37 croreNet profit of Supertex Industries declined 90.16% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 90.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
