Suraj consolidated net profit rises 4.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.67% to Rs 63.61 croreNet profit of Suraj rose 4.75% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 31.67% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales63.6193.09 -32 OPM %20.5912.34 -PBDT12.6511.78 7 PBT9.889.39 5 NP7.066.74 5
