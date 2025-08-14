Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surya Roshni tumbles on steep Q1 earnings decline

Surya Roshni tumbles on steep Q1 earnings decline

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Surya Roshni slumped 8.94% to Rs 275.10 after the company posted a sharp drop in profitability for Q1 FY26, weighed down by softer commodity prices, muted government project activity, and seasonal demand weakness.

Net profit came in at Rs 34 crore, down 64% from Rs 92 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 1,605 crore from Rs 1,893 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 83 crore in Q1 FY26, down 48% from Rs 159 crore a year earlier, with margins contracting to 5.14% from 8.37% in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 46 crore in Q1 FY26, down 63% from Rs 123 crore in Q1 FY25.

 

In the Steel Pipes and Strips segment, revenue was Rs 1,207 crore versus Rs 1,509 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a 20% YoY decline. EBITDA per metric tonne fell 52% YoY to Rs 2,922 in Q1 FY26. The Steel Pipes segment saw slower execution in government projects, early monsoon, and lower steel prices, though exports managed to deliver strong double-digit growth. The segment ended the quarter with an order book of around Rs 750 crore.

In the Lighting & Consumer Durables segment, revenue stood at Rs 397 crore compared to Rs 385 crore a year earlier, marking a 3% YoY growth. The Lighting & Consumer Durables segment posted modest revenue growth driven by healthy double-digit volume growth in LED lamps, battens, water heaters, and mixer grinders, despite pricing pressures in certain categories. For FY26, the company reiterated its double-digit volume and value growth guidance for this segment.

Also Read

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal hits record, market cap regains ₹3-trn mark; soars 21% in 4 weeks

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

Trump turns ally investments into $10 trillion US 'sovereign wealth fund'

LinkedIn's Mini Sudoku

LinkedIn and Nikoli bring a twist to Sudoku with bite-sized daily puzzles

deported, deportation

Illegal immigrants in US: Self-deport and get free flight, $1,000 & more

JSW Cement

JSW Cement shares list at 4% premium on NSE; should you buy, sell or hold?

The company is banking on strategic initiatives such as new product launches, portfolio expansion, and commissioning of advanced manufacturing capacities to support growth and strengthen operating leverage in the remainder of the year.

The company had a cash surplus fund of Rs 331 crore as on 30 June 2025.

Surya Roshni is the largest exporter of ERW Pipes, largest producer of ERW GI pipes and one of the largest lighting companies in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q1 PAT fall 40% YoY to Rs 99 cr

H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q1 PAT fall 40% YoY to Rs 99 cr

Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning trade; IT shares rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning trade; IT shares rally

All Time Plastics jumps on debut

All Time Plastics jumps on debut

JSW Cement rises on debut

JSW Cement rises on debut

Volumes jump at Muthoot Finance Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Muthoot Finance Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon